Iran protests enter fourth week

Protests against the authorities in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini continue across several countries.

Protests against the authorities in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini continue. Videos on social media show students and schoolgirls joining the demonstrations across the country.

Also in the programme: We hear from a nun caring for over 1,000 children at the frontlines of the violence taking place in the Haitian capital Port au Prince; and the director and interim board chair of Hockey Canada have resigned after revelations of a series of sexual assault cover-ups come to light.

[Photo: Protesters set a fire as they clash with police during a protest over the death of young Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who died on 16 September after being arrested in Tehran for not wearing her hijab appropriately. 09 Oct 2022 CREDIT: STR/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock]

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

Protests continue in Iran

10/10/2022 13:06 GMT

