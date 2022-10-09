Main content

Protests continue in Iran

Iran’s state-run television channel hacked

Two members of the Iranian security forces are reported to have been killed in the wave of demonstrations sweeping the country. Regime opponents have also hacked a state television news broadcast. Dozens of protesters have died.

Also in the programme: Ukraine say dozens of people have been killed or wounded in missile strikes in the city of Zaporizhzhia and; we look ahead to the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.

(Photo: Protesters wave Iranian state flags, that were in use prior to the Islamic Republic, during a rally in solidarity with Iranian protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Berlin, Germany. CREDIT: EPA/CLEMENS BILAN)

