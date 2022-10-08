Main content

Occupied Crimea’s only bridge to Russia damaged in blast

The explosion destroyed one lane and set a fuel train ablaze.

The road and rail bridge connecting Russia to occupied Crimea has been hit by a huge explosion and fire, cutting a vital supply route to Russian forces in southern Ukraine. Also on the programme, protests continue for a fourth week across Iran in defiance of a security crackdown. And, how the Paris metro will phase out their tickets after 120 years.

(Photo: Parts of Crimea bridge collapse following fire, Kerch Strait, Ukraine. Credit: Ukraine Security Service (SSU) via EPA)

Today 20:06GMT
Bridge connecting Russia to occupied Crimea hit by explosion

09/10/2022 12:06 GMT

