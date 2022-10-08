Main content
Occupied Crimea’s only bridge to Russia damaged in blast
The explosion destroyed one lane and set a fuel train ablaze.
The road and rail bridge connecting Russia to occupied Crimea has been hit by a huge explosion and fire, cutting a vital supply route to Russian forces in southern Ukraine. Also on the programme, protests continue for a fourth week across Iran in defiance of a security crackdown. And, how the Paris metro will phase out their tickets after 120 years.
(Photo: Parts of Crimea bridge collapse following fire, Kerch Strait, Ukraine. Credit: Ukraine Security Service (SSU) via EPA)
