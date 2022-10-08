A road and rail bridge connecting Russia to occupied Crimea has been hit by a huge explosion and fire. Russian authorities said a truck was blown up on the road bridge, setting the fuel train alight. The bridge is an important supply route for Russian forces fighting in southern Ukraine. The explosion has been greeted with delight -- and some mockery -- by certain Ukrainian officials.

Also in the programme: a call for international military help in Haiti and; the Paris metro phases out cardboard tickets.

(Photo: A helicopter drops water to extinguish fuel tanks ablaze on the Kerch bridge in the Kerch Strait, Crimea. CREDIT: REUTERS/Stringer)