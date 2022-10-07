This year's prize is shared by jailed Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski, the banned Russian group Memorial, and the Ukrainian Centre for Civil Liberties. We speak to Mr Bialiatski's wife.

Also in the programme: a BBC interview with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky; and a devastating fire among the famous moai statues of Easter Island.

(Photo: Nobel Peace Prize 2022 announcement, Oslo, Norway. Credit: HEIKO JUNGE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)