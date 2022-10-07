Main content

Mourning begins in Thailand after nursery shooting

In an atmosphere of violence and shock in Thailand, mourning begins for 36 people killed on Thursday by a former policeman.

In an atmosphere of violence and shock in Thailand, mourning begins for 36 people killed on Thursday by a former policeman.

We'll hear from our correspondent in the town ravaged by yesterday's mass killing about how people are absorbing what has happened.

Also in the programme: An interview with a leading member of the Russian Nobel Prize-winning organisation, Memorial, and Japan's digital minister tells us how he plans to tackle the fact that his country - once at the forefront of technology - is still using floppy discs and faxes.

(Photo shows mourners standing at the coffin of a victim at Sri Uthai temple in Na Klang district. Credit: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Gunman kills 38 in attack on Thai nursery school

Next

07/10/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.