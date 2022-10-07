In an atmosphere of violence and shock in Thailand, mourning begins for 36 people killed on Thursday by a former policeman.

We'll hear from our correspondent in the town ravaged by yesterday's mass killing about how people are absorbing what has happened.

Also in the programme: An interview with a leading member of the Russian Nobel Prize-winning organisation, Memorial, and Japan's digital minister tells us how he plans to tackle the fact that his country - once at the forefront of technology - is still using floppy discs and faxes.

(Photo shows mourners standing at the coffin of a victim at Sri Uthai temple in Na Klang district. Credit: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)