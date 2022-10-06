A former policeman kills 38 after walking into a nursery in northern Thailand armed with a gun and a knife, when many of the children were having an afternoon nap. The assailant also killed his wife and son before turning the gun on himself.

Also in the programme: a report by the United Nations says that - in just twelve months - the Afghan economy has shrunk by about a quarter, wiping out ten years of economic growth. It says that 19 out of every 20 Afghans now live below the poverty line -- with many families simply unable to feed their children properly; and the 82-year old French writer Annie Ernaux, wins the Nobel Prize for Literature. Her uncompromising - and highly personal - novels exploring time and memory, are considered contemporary classics in France.

(Photo: Ruamkatanyu Foundation's rescue workers carrying a coffin containing a mass shooting victim at a childcare center in Nong Bua Lamphu province, northeastern Thailand, 6 October 2022. Credit: EPA/Ruamkatanyu Foundation handout photo)