Children killed in Thailand nursery attack

An ex-policeman has killed at least 38 people, most of them children, in a gun and knife attack at a nursery daycare centre in north-east Thailand.

Police say he then killed himself and his family after a manhunt following the attack in Nong Bua Lamphu province. What does this incident tell us about gun laws and the security situation in Thailand?

Also in the programme: A new report from the UN assesses the economic damage done to Afghanistan since the Taliban took over; and the discovery of a flightless forerunner to the pterodactyl.

(Photo shows a general view of the daycare centre in north-east Thailand where the shooting took place: Credit: Reuters)

