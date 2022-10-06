Children killed in Thailand nursery attack
An ex-policeman has killed at least 38 people, most of them children, in a gun and knife attack at a nursery daycare centre in north-east Thailand.
Police say he then killed himself and his family after a manhunt following the attack in Nong Bua Lamphu province. What does this incident tell us about gun laws and the security situation in Thailand?
Also in the programme: A new report from the UN assesses the economic damage done to Afghanistan since the Taliban took over; and the discovery of a flightless forerunner to the pterodactyl.
(Photo shows a general view of the daycare centre in north-east Thailand where the shooting took place: Credit: Reuters)
