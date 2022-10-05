Main content

Aid agencies warn hundreds of thousands in Somalia face starvation

Aid agencies have warned that hundreds of thousands of people in Somalia face starvation unless aid deliveries are urgently stepped up.

Aid agencies have warned that hundreds of thousands of people in Somalia face starvation unless aid deliveries are urgently stepped up. The worst drought in decades has driven many people from their homes. Petroc Wilton of the UN's World Food Programme in Somalia tells Newshour there's no time to waste.

Also in the programme: anti-government protests in Iran; and the chess cheat investigation.

(Picture: Internally displaced Somali woman Habiba Bile and her children stand near the carcasses of their dead livestock following severe droughts near Dollow, Gedo Region, Somalia May 2022. Credit: Reuters/Feisal Omar//File Photo)

Yesterday 20:06GMT
05/10/2022 13:06 GMT

06/10/2022 13:06 GMT

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
