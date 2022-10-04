The BBC has seen evidence of the speed at which Russian forces fled the Ukrainian city of Lyman, with soldiers bodies in the street and an entire convoy of burned out vehicles.

Also in the programme: Elon Musk once again offers to buy Twitter; and Antarctica's new postmistress.

(Picture: A paper box with the symbol Z, which is used by Russian forces as an identifying sign, lays on the ground in the recently recaptured city of Lyman, Donetsk area, Ukraine, 04 October 2022. Credit: YEVGEN HONCHARENKO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)