Evidence of hasty Russian retreat from Lyman

The BBC has seen evidence of the speed at which Russian forces fled the Ukrainian city of Lyman, with soldiers bodies lying in the street and an entire convoy of burned out vehicles.

Also in the programme: Elon Musk once again offers to buy Twitter; and Antarctica's new postmistress.

(Picture: A paper box with the symbol Z, which is used by Russian forces as an identifying sign, lays on the ground in the recently recaptured city of Lyman, Donetsk area, Ukraine, 04 October 2022. Credit: YEVGEN HONCHARENKO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Yesterday 20:06GMT
Ukraine makes breakthrough in annexed regions

05/10/2022 13:06 GMT

