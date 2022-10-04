Main content
Ukraine makes breakthrough in annexed regions
Russian-installed officials in Kherson confirmed the advance of Ukrainian troops.
Ukrainian armed forces have made territorial gains in regions illegally annexed by Russia, in the south and the east of the country.
Also in the programme: North Korea has fired a suspected missile over Japan and we hear from one of the winners of this year's Nobel Prize for Physics.
(Picture: Ukrainian armoured units are advancing against the Russians in several areas. Credit: AFP)
