Jair Bolsonaro and rival Lula da Silva prepare for four more weeks of presidential campaigning after indecisive first-round vote.

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday buckled up for four more weeks of intense campaigning, as the president's unexpectedly strong showing sets up a tight runoff vote on October 30th.

