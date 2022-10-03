Main content

Brazil braces for more weeks of campaigning

Jair Bolsonaro and rival Lula da Silva prepare for four more weeks of presidential campaigning after indecisive first-round vote.

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday buckled up for four more weeks of intense campaigning, as the president's unexpectedly strong showing sets up a tight runoff vote on October 30th.

Also in the programme: protests in Iran continue; and is France doing all it can to support Ukraine?

(Picture: A man walks past presidential campaign materials depicting Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and and President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia. Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Brazil election : Lula and Bolsonaro face run off vote

Next

04/10/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.