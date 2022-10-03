Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro will face former leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a run-off vote. With almost all the votes counted, Lula had won 48% against Bolsonaro's 43% , a much closer result than opinion polls had suggested. Former finance minister under Lula, Guido Mantego reacts to the result.

Also on the programme, we hear from Iran where protests are into their second week following the death of Mahsa Amini and we speak to Swedish geneticist Svanta Paabo shortly after he was announced as the new Nobel laureate in Medicine.

Picture: Brazilian newspapers are seen on a newsstand showing headlines about the election results of the first round of Brazil presidential election in Rio de Janeiro. Photo by Mauro Pimentel via Getty Images