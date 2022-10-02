The leader of Friday's coup in the West African nation of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traore, joined a parade after the former military leader, Lt. Colonel Paul Henri Damiba, agreed to step down. We hear the latest from the capital Ougadougou and look at the background to the recent political upheaval with expert Andrew Lebovich of the Clingendeal Institute in the Netherlands.

Also in the programme: a former Iranian political prisoner runs the London marathon; and the UK prime minister, Liz Truss, attends the Conservative Party conference after a turbulent first few weeks in office.

(Photo: A man and a solider shake hands during a rally in support of the coup in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Credit: EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)