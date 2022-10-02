At least 125 people die in a crush at an Indonesian football match, that has become one of the world's worst stadium disasters.

An investigation is underway in Indonesia after one of the world's deadliest football stadium disasters in which at least 125 people were killed. We hear from witnesses who were in the stadium, we get a response from Indonesia's football association, and we have a update on the latest news from our BBC correspondent.

Also on the programme; voting is underway for the Brazilian presidential election, and the stolen remains of more than 60 indigenous people are returned to New Zealand from Austria.

(Photo: A family of the riot victims reacts as she waits for the identification, following a riot after the football match between Arema vs Persebaya in Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, October 2, 2022. Credit: Reuters/Rizki Dwi Putra)