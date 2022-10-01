Main content

Russian troops forced out of eastern town of Lyman

Recapturing Lyman is of strategic significance for Ukraine

Russia has withdrawn its troops from the strategic Ukrainian town of Lyman, in a move seen as a significant setback for its campaign in the east. The retreat came amid fears thousands of soldiers would be encircled in the town, Russia's defence ministry said.

Also in the programme: Burkina Faso's self-declared leader says the man he ousted a day ago in a coup is plotting a counter-attack; and Denmark and Greenland launch an investigation into pregnancy prevention practices carried out in the 1960s and 70s.

(File Photo: An Ukrainian soldier looks out from a tank, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the frontline city of Lyman, Donetsk region. Credit: Reuters).

