Russian troops forced out of eastern town of Lyman
Recapturing Lyman is of strategic significance for Ukraine
Russia has withdrawn its troops from the strategic Ukrainian town of Lyman, in a move seen as a significant setback for its campaign in the east. The retreat came amid fears thousands of soldiers would be encircled in the town, Russia's defence ministry said.
Also in the programme: Burkina Faso's self-declared leader says the man he ousted a day ago in a coup is plotting a counter-attack; and Denmark and Greenland launch an investigation into pregnancy prevention practices carried out in the 1960s and 70s.
(File Photo: An Ukrainian soldier looks out from a tank, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the frontline city of Lyman, Donetsk region. Credit: Reuters).
Yesterday 20:06GMT
