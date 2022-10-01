Russia has withdrawn its troops from the strategic Ukrainian town of Lyman, in a move seen as a significant setback for its campaign in the east. The retreat came amid fears thousands of soldiers would be encircled in the town, Russia's defence ministry said.

Also in the programme: Burkina Faso's self-declared leader says the man he ousted a day ago in a coup is plotting a counter-attack; and Denmark and Greenland launch an investigation into pregnancy prevention practices carried out in the 1960s and 70s.

(File Photo: An Ukrainian soldier looks out from a tank, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the frontline city of Lyman, Donetsk region. Credit: Reuters).