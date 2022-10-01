Main content

Ukraine forces ‘completely surround’ Russian-held town

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The Ukrainian military says it has encircled Russian forces in the strategic eastern town of Lyman, in the Donetsk region. Video posted by President Zelensky's chief of staff showed soldiers waving a Ukrainian flag near a welcome sign on the town's outskirts.

Also in the programme: We have a report from Tunisia where the cost of living is soaring; and after 2 years of political chaos - what's next for Bulgaria ahead of fresh elections?

(Photo: Video posted by President Zelensky's chief of staff showed soldiers waving a Ukrainian flag near a welcome sign on the town's outskirts.)

Title: Russia formally claims parts of eastern Ukraine

Russian troops forced out of eastern town of Lyman

