Title: Russia formally claims parts of eastern Ukraine

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

President Putin lays formal claim to parts of eastern Ukraine. We hear from a Putin supporter and the Ukrainian MP for Odessa who vows to liberate the newly annexed territories. Also in the programme: Why Jair Bolsonaro is the underdog in Brazil's presidential election; and why might Denmark wear black at the World Cup in Qatar.

(Photo: President Putin and appointed officials of the four annexed Ukrainian territories. Credit: Reuters)

Today 20:06GMT
Putin announces annexation of parts of Ukraine

01/10/2022 12:06 GMT

