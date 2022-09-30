Main content
Title: Russia formally claims parts of eastern Ukraine
President Putin lays formal claim to parts of eastern Ukraine. We hear from a Putin supporter and the Ukrainian MP for Odessa who vows to liberate the newly annexed territories. Also in the programme: Why Jair Bolsonaro is the underdog in Brazil's presidential election; and why might Denmark wear black at the World Cup in Qatar.
(Photo: President Putin and appointed officials of the four annexed Ukrainian territories. Credit: Reuters)
