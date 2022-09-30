President Putin has announced at the Kremlin that occupied parts of four regions of Ukraine - Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - are now parts of Russia.

President Putin has announced at the Kremlin that occupied parts of four regions of Ukraine - Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - are now parts of Russia. Ukraine, its allies, and the United Nations Secretary General have all denounced the claim as an escalation and illegal under international law.

We hear from a Russian MP and a Ukrainian MP, and from an unhappy resident of occupied Kherson. And we report from Zaporizhzhia, where at least 25 people were killed after a humanitarian convoy was shelled by Russian forces.

Also in the programme: we hear from the Afghan capital Kabul, where a suicide bomber has killed at least nineteen people, most of them female students, at an educational centre in the Hazara area of the city.

(Image: Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to declare the annexation of the Russian-controlled territories of four of Ukraine"s regions, Moscow, Russia, September 30, 2022 . Credit: Sputnik/Grigory Sysoyev/Kremlin via Reuters)