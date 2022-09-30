Main content

Putin announces annexation of parts of Ukraine

President Putin has announced at the Kremlin that occupied parts of four regions of Ukraine - Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - are now parts of Russia.

President Putin has announced at the Kremlin that occupied parts of four regions of Ukraine - Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - are now parts of Russia. Ukraine, its allies, and the United Nations Secretary General have all denounced the claim as an escalation and illegal under international law.
We hear from a Russian MP and a Ukrainian MP, and from an unhappy resident of occupied Kherson. And we report from Zaporizhzhia, where at least 25 people were killed after a humanitarian convoy was shelled by Russian forces.

Also in the programme: we hear from the Afghan capital Kabul, where a suicide bomber has killed at least nineteen people, most of them female students, at an educational centre in the Hazara area of the city.

(Image: Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to declare the annexation of the Russian-controlled territories of four of Ukraine"s regions, Moscow, Russia, September 30, 2022 . Credit: Sputnik/Grigory Sysoyev/Kremlin via Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

President Biden says Hurricane Ian could be Florida’s deadliest storm

Next

30/09/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.