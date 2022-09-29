Main content

President Biden says Hurricane Ian could be Florida’s deadliest storm

President Biden says Hurricane Ian could be Florida’s deadliest storm as a massive rescue effort is underway. Plus a special BBC investigation into the deadly impact of gas flares on the communities living close to Iraq's oil fields; and a veteran Russian opposition figure tells us why Russia's plans to annex more of Ukraine make a nuclear strike even more likely.

(Photo: A man helps a woman next to a damaged boat in Fort Myers. Credit: Reuters)

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

Russia set to formally annex four regions of Ukraine

30/09/2022 13:06 GMT

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

