President Biden says Hurricane Ian could be Florida’s deadliest storm
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
President Biden says Hurricane Ian could be Florida’s deadliest storm as a massive rescue effort is underway. Plus a special BBC investigation into the deadly impact of gas flares on the communities living close to Iraq's oil fields; and a veteran Russian opposition figure tells us why Russia's plans to annex more of Ukraine make a nuclear strike even more likely.
(Photo: A man helps a woman next to a damaged boat in Fort Myers. Credit: Reuters)
Yesterday 20:06GMT
