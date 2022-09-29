Main content

Russia set to formally annex four regions of Ukraine

Moscow will formally annex four large areas of Ukraine as soon as tomorrow

Moscow says President Putin will complete the annexation of four Ukrainian territories on Friday, following referendums deemed a sham by most of the rest of the world. Also on the program, there are reports of fatalities in Florida following Hurricane Ian’s landfall Wednesday night, and the rapper Coolio has died. (Photo: Members of an electoral commission count ballots at a polling station in Donetsk. Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko)

