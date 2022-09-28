The US National Hurricane Center says a powerful storm is causing what could become the worst storm surge on record, with widespread flooding and catastrophic wind damage along the Gulf coast of Florida. We hear from one evacuee.

Also today: As Russia announces overwhelming support for annexation in four areas of Ukraine, we'll speak to a resident of one of them; and the Bank of England intervenes to try to tackle what it calls 'significant volatility' after last week's mini-budget.

(Picture: Footage from 26 September showed Hurricane Ian moving towards western Cuba. Credit: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)