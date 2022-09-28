Main content

Denmark says Nord Steam gas leaks 'carefully planned'

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The European Union and NATO have stressed the need to protect critical infrastructure from sabotage, after gas leaks were found in two major Russian pipelines under the Baltic sea. Denmark has said the ruptures in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by carefully planned and powerful explosions.

Also in the programme: Guinea's former leader Moussa Dadis Camara is going on trial over a stadium massacre thirteen years ago; and Britain's central bank is to start buying government bonds to try to calm financial markets increasingly spooked by Downing Street's fiscal policy.

(Photo: Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark September 27, 2022. Danish Defence Command/Forsvaret Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS)

