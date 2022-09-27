Main content

Leaving home to avoid war

"It's a bit immoral to stay in Russia if you have the opportunity to go", says student who's fled to Uzbekistan

Tens of thousands of Russians have left the country following President Putin's announcement of a military mobilisation. One student from Siberia who has fled to Uzbekistan tells us "it's a bit immoral to stay in Russia if you have the opportunity to go".

Also in the programme: 200 years ago today a French linguist became the first person to translate the Egyptian hieroglyphics on the Rosetta Stone; and we meet the Congolese engineering team hoping to make history by launching a DIY rocket into space.

(Photo: Russian conscripted men attend a farewell ceremony outside a recruiting office in Bataysk, Rostov region, Russia, 26 September 2022. Credit: EPA/Arkady Budnitsky)

