The self-styled referendums in east and south Ukraine are dismissed as a sham by Kyiv and the West

Nearly four million people from the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, and the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, were asked to attend polling stations and vote in so-called referendums on joining Russia. A former Ukrainian prime minister tells Newshour the referendums are null and void.

Also in the programme: Mystery leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines spark warnings in Europe; and we take a look at how Iran’s crackdown on protests at the death of a young woman is also further weakening the country’s economy.

(Photo: A woman holds her ballot during voting in a so-called 'referendum' on the joining of Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine to Russia. Credit: EPA).