Main content

Will Italy continue to support Ukraine?

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni claims victory and pledges to work for all Italians

Questions have been raised over Italy's international policy, after Giorgia Meloni's far-right party won national elections. Ms Meloni has signalled continued support for the NATO policy on Ukraine, but there are some in her likely governing coalition who are more sympathetic to Moscow.

Also on the programme: pound sterling is down and the dollar is up, with implications for the global economy; and we hear from astronomers in Kenya about an experiment to blow an asteroid off course.

(Photo: The leader of Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d'Italia) Giorgia Meloni gestures the V sign at the party's headquarters in Rome, Italy, 26 September 2022. Credit: EPA).

