Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni has claimed victory in Italy's election and is on course to become the country's first female prime minister.

There has been a profound political shift in Italy: the Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni has claimed victory in Sunday's election.

She is on course to become the country's first female prime minister, and head of its most right-wing government since World War Two. We will also get a reaction to the result from Europe's perspective.

Also in the programme: a report from a region Ukraine has taken back from Russia, where school teachers say Russia forcibly eliminated Ukraine's curriculum in favour of a Russian agenda; and we'll hear from a former deputy governor of the UK's central bank as the pound touches a record low against the US dollar.

(Photo shows the leader of Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni holding a sign saying "Thank you, Italy". Credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters)