Russian deserter condemns Ukraine invasion

Following Moscow's new "partial mobilisation", protests have taken place across Russia

There's been an exodus of young men from Russia after President Putin announced a new "partial mobilisation". We hear from one Russian serviceman who decided to leave the army, and discuss the state of Russia's war effort with military analyst Justin Crump.

Also in the programme: Cubans vote on same sex marriage and adoption rights; the super typhoon bearing down on the Philippines; and a new record for men's marathon running is set by the Kenyan athlete Eluid Kipchoge.

(Photo: Travellers from Russia queue to cross the border to Finland. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

26/09/2022 13:06 GMT

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

