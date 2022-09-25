Main content

Hundreds arrested as Russian draft protests continue

We hear from a soldier who has deserted from the Russian army.

Widespread demonstrations have broken out since President Vladimir Putin announced plans to draft 300,000 men to fight in Ukraine. Meanwhile we hear from a soldier who has deserted from the Russian army.

Also on the programme; we examine the protests currently taking place in Iran. And voters in Italy are casting their ballots in national elections which could produce the country's first ever female Prime Minister.

(Picture: A protester is arrested by Russian authorities. Credit: Getty Images)

