President Ebrahim Raisi has pledged to "deal decisively" with anti-government protests which have now spread to most of Iran's 31 provinces. Officials say at least 35 people have been killed since protests broke out over the death of a woman in police custody. Mahsa Amini died after being detained for allegedly breaking headscarf rules.

Also in the programme: Thousands more people have been trying to flee Russia to avoid being called up to fight in Ukraine. We speak to one Russian queuing at the border; and the voice of Darth Vader in the sci-fi saga Star Wars is going to voiced by AI technology.

(Picture: There were protests in Stockholm in support of Mahsa Amini who died after being detained for allegedly breaking headscarf rules in Iran. Credit: Fredrik Persson/Reuters)