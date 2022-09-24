Men trying to avoid being called up to fight in Ukraine are continuing to leave Russia, with a 10km queue forming at the border with Georgia.

Also in the programme: another tragedy in the Mediterranean as more than 80 migrants drown off the coast of Syria; and the remarkable story of two women who survived a similar perilous journey.

(Picture: Finnish border guard next to cars queuing to enter Finland from Russia. Credit: Reuters)