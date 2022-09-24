Main content

Russians flee military duty

Men trying to avoid being called up to fight in Ukraine are continuing to leave Russia, with a 10km queue forming at the border with Georgia.

Increased numbers of Russians are continuing to leave the country since President Putin announced the partial mobilisation. The queue on the border between Georgia and Russia has grown ten kilometres long as men attempt to avoid the draft.

Also in the programme: another tragedy in the Mediterranean as more than 80 migrants drown off the coast of Syria; and the remarkable story of two women who survived a similar perilous journey.

(Picture: Finnish border guard next to cars queuing to enter Finland from Russia. Credit: Reuters)

