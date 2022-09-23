We'll hear from a Kherson resident who won't vote in the self-styled "referendum" to join Russia and a Russian man who is trying to avoid being drafted but is still inside Russia.

As Russia faces mounting pressures facing its war in Ukraine, we'll hear from two people severely impacted by the conflict. A Kherson resident who won't vote in the self-styled "referendum" to join Russia and a Russian man who is trying to avoid being drafted but is still inside Russia.

Also in the programme: Why the death of a woman in police custody in Tehran has made such a big impact thoughout Iran; and tennis great Roger Federer plays his last professional game.

(Photo shows an armed soldier walking past a ballot box in Luhansk as people line up to vote. Credit: Reuters)