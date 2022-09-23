Main content

Self-styled referendums in four occupied regions of Ukraine

Russian-backed officials are holding votes widely criticised by the international community

Denounced as illegitimate and a sham by Ukraine and the West, these so-called votes are taking place over five days. An annexation could lead to a claim by Russia that its territory is coming under attack from Western weapons supplied to Ukraine.

Also in the programme: as protests spread across Iran, over the death of a young woman in police custody, an academic in Teheran tells us that the unrest is being whipped up by the country's enemies; and we talk to Bill Hamilton, agent and friend of British writer Hilary Mantel, who has died at the age of 70.

(Photo: A doctor attends a referendum at a polling station in Luhansk, Ukraine, 23 September 2022. Credit: EPA).

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

23/09/2022 20:06 GMT

