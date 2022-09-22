Main content

Unrest spreads to nearly every province of Iran

As unrest spreads to nearly every province of Iran - we hear from the father of the young woman, whose death - in custody - sparked the protests.

As unrest spreads to nearly every province of Iran - we hear from the father of the young woman, whose death in the custody of the morality police sparked the protests:

In Tehran, there have been running battles between Iranian police and anti-government protests.

Also in the programme: As Russian men of fighting age - who don't want to go to Ukraine - fight to get to the borders, we hear about the precautions taken by Russia's anti-war protesters; and a UN report finds that crimes against humanity may have been committed in Ethiopia's.civil war.

(Photo shows people clash with police during a protest in Tehran, Iran following the death of Mahsa Amin on 21 September 2022. Credit: EPA)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Major prisoner swap welcomed by Ukraine

Next

23/09/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.