As unrest spreads to nearly every province of Iran - we hear from the father of the young woman, whose death in the custody of the morality police sparked the protests:

In Tehran, there have been running battles between Iranian police and anti-government protests.

Also in the programme: As Russian men of fighting age - who don't want to go to Ukraine - fight to get to the borders, we hear about the precautions taken by Russia's anti-war protesters; and a UN report finds that crimes against humanity may have been committed in Ethiopia's.civil war.

(Photo shows people clash with police during a protest in Tehran, Iran following the death of Mahsa Amin on 21 September 2022. Credit: EPA)