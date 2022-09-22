Ukrainians are celebrating the biggest prisoner swap with Russia since the war started.

Ukrainians have been celebrating the largest prisoner exchange with Russia since the war started. More than 200 Ukrainian captives have been released, in exchange for 55 Russians and a pro-Russian Ukrainian politician, Viktor Medvedchuk. We'll hear from the sister of one of the freed men.

Also in the programme: For a sixth day, Iranians are out in the streets protesting against the death of a young woman in police custody; and scientists say they have found a promising new treatment for some people with motor-neurone disease.

(Photo: More than 200 Ukrainian soldiers were exchanged for 55 Russian troops, and politician Viktor Medvedchuk, last night. Credit: Reuters)