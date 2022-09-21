Main content
Biden: Russia ‘extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist’
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
President Putin has ordered a partial military mobilisation, accusing the West of trying to destroy Russia. Three-hundred-thousand additional personnel will now be available to fight in Ukraine.
Also on the programme: A Russian man who refuses to fight in Ukraine; and the Turkish Nobel Laureate, Orhan Pamuk, on his writing and the shrinking spaces for free speech in his country.
Picture: President Putin addressing engineers in Novgorod. Credit: Sputnik/ EPA / Shutterstock
