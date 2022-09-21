Main content

Putin calls up reservists for war in Ukraine

In a televised address to the nation, President Putin said this partial mobilisation was a necessary step to ensure Russian territorial integrity

President Putin says military reservists are to be sent to Ukraine as part of a partial mobilisation of Russian forces. In a televised address to the nation, he said this was a necessary step to ensure Russian territorial integrity. We hear reaction from Ukraine and Germany. Also on the programme: how the normally sedate world of top-level chess has been turned upside down this week by an extraordinary spat between the world champion Magnus Carlsen and a young US player, Hans Niemann. (Image: Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an address, still image taken from video released September 21, 2022. Russian Presidential Press Service/Kremlin via REUTERS)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

'Walls full of pain': Russia's torture cells in Ukraine

Next

21/09/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.