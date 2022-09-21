President Putin says military reservists are to be sent to Ukraine as part of a partial mobilisation of Russian forces. In a televised address to the nation, he said this was a necessary step to ensure Russian territorial integrity. We hear reaction from Ukraine and Germany. Also on the programme: how the normally sedate world of top-level chess has been turned upside down this week by an extraordinary spat between the world champion Magnus Carlsen and a young US player, Hans Niemann. (Image: Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an address, still image taken from video released September 21, 2022. Russian Presidential Press Service/Kremlin via REUTERS)

