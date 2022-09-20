More testimony from citizens of the newly liberated city of Izyum.

More testimony from citizens of the newly liberated city of Izyum. Meanwhile Ukraine and its western allies have condemned Moscow's move to hold snap referendums in occupied regions so they can be annexed to Russia.

Also on the programme: more than 200 aid agencies are using the United nations General Assembly to call on richer countries to end what they call the spiralling hunger crisis. And we meet the 17 year old Ukrainian student who has won a $100,000 prize for inventing a drone which can find landmines.

(Picture: A cell in a prison abandoned by the Russians in Izyum Credit: BBC)