Moscow accelerates 'referendums' in occupied Ukraine

Russian- backed authorities in the occupied Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson say they'll hold what they're calling referendums on joining Russia

Russian- backed authorities in the occupied Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk and city of Kherson say they'll hold what they're calling referendums on joining Russia, after Ukrainian counter- offensives recaptured large swathes of territory in the east.

Also in the programme: Pakistani health officials say a sharp increase in cases of water-borne diseases threatens a second disaster in flood-affected regions; and the man at the centre of the hit podcast Serial is released after 23 years behind bars, but could he face a retrial?

(Image: Russian leaders Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy head of Russia"s Security Council and chairman of the United Russia party (L), General Prosecutor Igor Krasnov (2-L) and presidential administration first deputy head Sergei Kirienko (C) meet the heads of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People"s Republic Leonid Pasechnik (3-R) and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People"s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin (R) ahead of a meeting in Luhansk, Ukraine, 11 August 2022 / Credit: EPA)

Queen Elizabeth II buried at Windsor Castle

