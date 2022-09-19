Queen Elizabeth II buried at Windsor Castle where Britain's longest serving monarch was laid to rest after a private service. It's been a day of immense pageantry and also of reflection -- for the monarchy, for the United Kingdom.

Also in the programme: spreading unrest in Iran over the death of a woman being held by the morality police; and a US-Taliban prisoner swap.

(Photo: Pall bearers carry the coffin of the late Queen, with the Imperial State Crown resting on top to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. Credit: Reuters)