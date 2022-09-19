Main content
Queen Elizabeth II buried at Windsor Castle
The Queen’s state funeral was attended by hundreds of world leaders
Queen Elizabeth II buried at Windsor Castle where Britain's longest serving monarch was laid to rest after a private service. It's been a day of immense pageantry and also of reflection -- for the monarchy, for the United Kingdom.
Also in the programme: spreading unrest in Iran over the death of a woman being held by the morality police; and a US-Taliban prisoner swap.
(Photo: Pall bearers carry the coffin of the late Queen, with the Imperial State Crown resting on top to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. Credit: Reuters)
Today 19:06GMT
