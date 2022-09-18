Main content

World leaders gather ahead of Queen Elizabeth's state funeral

One of the largest gatherings of global leaders for decades has been taking place at Buckingham Palace, ahead of Monday's funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

One of the largest gatherings of global leaders for decades has been taking place at Buckingham Palace, ahead of Monday's funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

A minute's silence has been held across the UK in memory of the late monarch and final preparations are under way for her state funeral.

Also in the programme: It's a year since the Taliban instructed all girls to remain at home, while they allowed boys to return to high schools; and a former US ambassador to Azerbaijan condemns remarks that the US House of Representatives' Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, has made in support of Armenia in the conflict between the two countries.

(Photo shows members of the public queuing with a Union Jack umbrella and the Houses of Parliament as a backdrop on the South Bank in London. Credit: Danny/PA Wire)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Afghanistan: UN calls on the Taliban to reopen high schools for girls

Next

19/09/2022 19:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.