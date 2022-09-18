One of the largest gatherings of global leaders for decades has been taking place at Buckingham Palace, ahead of Monday's funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

A minute's silence has been held across the UK in memory of the late monarch and final preparations are under way for her state funeral.

Also in the programme: It's a year since the Taliban instructed all girls to remain at home, while they allowed boys to return to high schools; and a former US ambassador to Azerbaijan condemns remarks that the US House of Representatives' Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, has made in support of Armenia in the conflict between the two countries.

(Photo shows members of the public queuing with a Union Jack umbrella and the Houses of Parliament as a backdrop on the South Bank in London. Credit: Danny/PA Wire)