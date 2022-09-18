Afghanistan: UN calls on the Taliban to reopen high schools for girls
The United Nations has urged Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to take urgent measures to reopen high schools for female students, a year after it ordered them to be closed. We hear from a 13 year old in Kabul begging Taliban to reopen school and a UN official on what more can be done to pressure Taliban to reopen schools for girls. The Taliban allowed schools for boys to reopen last year, a month after they seized power in Kabul. But high schools for girls in most parts of the country remain shut.
Also in the programme: World leaders are arriving in London ahead of the Queen’s funeral on Monday, with 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries invited; and a free solo climber described as the “French Spiderman” has scaled a 48-storey skyscraper in Paris, fulfilling a goal he had set for himself once he reached the age of 60.and
(Photo credit: BBC)
- Today 12:06GMTBBC World Service