Afghanistan: UN calls on the Taliban to reopen high schools for girls

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The United Nations has urged Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to take urgent measures to reopen high schools for female students, a year after it ordered them to be closed. We hear from a 13 year old in Kabul begging Taliban to reopen school and a UN official on what more can be done to pressure Taliban to reopen schools for girls. The Taliban allowed schools for boys to reopen last year, a month after they seized power in Kabul. But high schools for girls in most parts of the country remain shut.

Also in the programme: World leaders are arriving in London ahead of the Queen’s funeral on Monday, with 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries invited; and a free solo climber described as the “French Spiderman” has scaled a 48-storey skyscraper in Paris, fulfilling a goal he had set for himself once he reached the age of 60.and

(Photo credit: BBC)

