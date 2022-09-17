President Putin has warned those celebrating Ukrainian victories to be more retrained - could Russia throw yet more manpower into this war?

President Putin has warned those celebrating Ukrainian victories to be more retrained- Russia he said, has far more power to deploy and that it is currently only using "professional forces".

Could Russia throw yet more manpower into this war?

Also in the programme: A former leader of the UK's Conservative Party tells us what he thinks of the choices made by the country's government about who has and who hasn't got an invitation to the Queen's funeral and we find out about the difficulties of reintroducing cheetahs to India.

(Photo shows Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to the media during a news conference. Credit: Sergei Bobylev/EFE)