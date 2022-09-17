President Vladimir Putin has warned those celebrating victories in Ukraine that Russia has far more power to deploy. This comes as Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky says investigations into possible Russian war crimes are continuing in the city of Izyum.

Also in the programme: There's been opposition to some of the world leaders who have been invited to the Queen's Funeral; Cheetahs have been reintroduced into a national park in India, seventy years after the animal was officially declared extinct in the country.

(PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a meeting of heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization CREDIT: Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan)