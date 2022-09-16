Main content

Hundreds found in mass grave in Izyum

US Secretary of State says Russia has behaved "horrifically"

Condemnation of Moscow has continued to build after the discovery of more than four hundred bodies in a newly-recaptured area of Ukraine. The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell accused Russian forces of inhuman behaviour. The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said Russia has behaved "horrifically."

Also in the programme: bank heists in Lebanon; and the relationship between Wales and the monarchy.

(PHOTO: Ukrainian emergency workers prepare to exhume bodies from graves in Izyum. CREDIT:EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK)

