Ukraine: The remains of around 450 people discovered near the city of Izyum

Authorities say that most of the bodies found at a mass burial site belong to civilians.

Authorities say that most of the bodies found at a mass burial site belong to civilians. The United Nations has now said it wants to send its own team to the site, to investigate what happened.

Also on the programme, nearly 200 world leaders are coming to the funeral of The Queen on Monday. How much of a diplomatic challenge will this be? And the founder of the Ig Nobel Awards for science joins us to discuss moose shaped crash test dummies, formation swimming in ducklings, and other strange scientific studies.

(Picture: Ukrainian soldier inspects graves near the city of Izyum in north east Ukraine. Credit: Reuters)

