Ukraine's deputy prime minister Irina Vereschuk tells Newshour she has received evidence Russia has tortured and killed many people in the newly liberated areas in the Kharkiv region.

Also on the programme: a fragile ceasefire appears to be holding between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We talk to Yerevan's ambassador to the UK; and there's outrage in India after two sisters are raped and murdered. Women's rights groups say the attitudes of many young men have to change.

(Photo: Women stand near a residential building destroyed by a military strike in the town of Izyum. CREDIT: REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy)