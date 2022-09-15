Main content

Ukraine Deputy PM accuses Russia of mass killings in liberated areas

Ukraine's Deputy PM Irina Vereschuk says the military has found mass graves in the Kharkiv region

Ukraine's deputy prime minister Irina Vereschuk tells Newshour she has received evidence Russia has tortured and killed many people in the newly liberated areas in the Kharkiv region.
Also on the programme: a fragile ceasefire appears to be holding between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We talk to Yerevan's ambassador to the UK; and there's outrage in India after two sisters are raped and murdered. Women's rights groups say the attitudes of many young men have to change.

(Photo: Women stand near a residential building destroyed by a military strike in the town of Izyum. CREDIT: REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy)

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

16/09/2022 13:06 GMT

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

