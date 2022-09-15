Ukrainian forces have made advances, liberating cities and villages in the area. There are allegations that hundreds of people may have died at the hands of Russian troops when they were in charge.

Also on the programme; the Chinese president Xi Jinping has been meeting Vladimir Putin in Uzbekistan, their first face to face talks since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. And the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta has lost its license to publish online in Russia. The late journalist Anna Politkovskaya wrote for that paper and its editor in chief, Dmitry Muratov, was awarded the Nobel peace prize last year.

(Picture: Destroyed military vehicles abandoned by Russian forces line the roads of Balakliya, near Kharkiv in Ukraine. Credit: Getty Images)