Ukraine's president visits recaptured city

President Volodymyr Zelensky has been to the recaptured city of Izyum, a key logistics hub in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine's President Zelensky has visited one of the cities seized back from Russian control in recent days.

The Ukrainian governor of occupied Luhansk tells us that Kyiv intends to retake the whole of the east of the country currently under Russian control.

Also in the programme: The European Union plans to raise billions from power companies amid concerns about an energy crunch as the continent heads into winter; and a huge queue has formed as people have begun filing past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, who is lying in state.

(Photo shows President Zelensky with Ukrainian troops in Izyum. Credit: Office of the President of Ukraine)

Queen Elizabeth II lying in state

15/09/2022 13:06 GMT

