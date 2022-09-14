Main content

Queen Elizabeth II lying in state

Hundreds of thousands of people expected to pay their respects during the four days until her funeral on Monday

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was taken to Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace in ceremonial procession, with King Charles and other royals following the horse-drawn gun carriage. It will remain in Westminster Hall until the state funeral on Monday. Thousands of people are queueing to pay their respects.

Also in the programme: As Ukrainian forces recapture swathes of territory in the northeast of the country, accounts of torture and killings during the long months of Russian occupation emerge; and the European Commission presents its plans to raise money from energy firms to help shield households and businesses from soaring prices.

(Photo: Members of the Royal Family follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London. Credit: PA.)

